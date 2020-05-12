Dawn Silva
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn Cagey Ryan Silva, 96, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. Due to protective measures during the current pandemic, visitation and services were private on Friday May 8, 2020, the same day her mother passed away in 1938, with Brother Michael Livingston officiating services for Dawn and her brother Dan.Interment was held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva. Arrangements are under the direction of the Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown. If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home
71 S Pennsylvania Ave
Uniontown, PA 15401
(724) 438-3200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved