Dawn Cagey Ryan Silva, 96, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. Due to protective measures during the current pandemic, visitation and services were private on Friday May 8, 2020, the same day her mother passed away in 1938, with Brother Michael Livingston officiating services for Dawn and her brother Dan.Interment was held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva. Arrangements are under the direction of the Baker-Terravecchia Funeral Home, Inc., 71 Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown. If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.baker-terravecchiafh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 12, 2020.