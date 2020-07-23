1/
Debbie A. Shultz
1953 - 2020
Debbie A. Shultz, 67, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), died Monday June 20, 2020, at her residence.

She was born April 19, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant ,a daughter of the late Roland and Mary Jane McCutcheon Tissue.

She is survived by her children, Candy Cartner of Virginia, Jackie Delara and her husband Wesley of Bullskin Township, and Jay Shultz of Bullskin Township; three grandchildren, Kaylee Kooser, Coraline Shultz, and Charlotte Shultz; and one sister, Bonnie Lilley of Normalville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three brothers, Bob and Ronald Tissue and Ray Casini.

Family and friends will be received from 3-6 p.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Joseph Wingrove Jr. officiating.

If attending, please wear a mask and practice safe distancing as per state guidelines.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
