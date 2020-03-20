Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Parfitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Parfitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah A. Parfitt Obituary

Deborah Ann Szwed Parfitt,

64, of Alverton, passed away

Wednesday evening, March

18, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, in the presence of her loving family.

Deborah was born May

8, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Edward and Shirley Kropp Szwed.

Deborah was a graduate of Connellsville Area

High School. She was a loving and honorable wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a caregiver to all. She loved the Outer Banks and reading everything she could. She was a member of the Pleasant

Valley Community Church,

Connellsville, and was also a

Sunday school teacher at her church for a number of years.

Deborah's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 38 years, Bruce E. Parfitt, whom she married May 1,1982; her loving children, Michael J.

Sherbondy and wife Laurel of Scottdale, Scott Allen

Sherbondy and wife Kristie

Leigh of Alverton, Deanna

Sherbondy of Ruffsdale, A3 and

Jason Edward Sherbondy of Alverton; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elliot, Colin

A., Connor A., and Cole A.

Sherbondy, Margo Covalesky, O'Rion Saloom, Kenzie Hill, and Gavin Sherbondy; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Ava, and Reese Elliot; her siblings, Mary Pravlik and husband Gary of Mt. Pleasant, Donald Beranek and wife Leanna of Connellsville, and Edward Szwed Jr. of Scottdale.

In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Beranek (July 24, 1999).

Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private memorial service will be held at the family's discretion at a later date.

Arrangements for Deborah have been entrusted into the care of the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -