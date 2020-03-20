|
Deborah Ann Szwed Parfitt,
64, of Alverton, passed away
Wednesday evening, March
18, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, in the presence of her loving family.
Deborah was born May
8, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late Edward and Shirley Kropp Szwed.
Deborah was a graduate of Connellsville Area
High School. She was a loving and honorable wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a caregiver to all. She loved the Outer Banks and reading everything she could. She was a member of the Pleasant
Valley Community Church,
Connellsville, and was also a
Sunday school teacher at her church for a number of years.
Deborah's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her loving husband of 38 years, Bruce E. Parfitt, whom she married May 1,1982; her loving children, Michael J.
Sherbondy and wife Laurel of Scottdale, Scott Allen
Sherbondy and wife Kristie
Leigh of Alverton, Deanna
Sherbondy of Ruffsdale, A3 and
Jason Edward Sherbondy of Alverton; her grandchildren, Kaitlyn Elliot, Colin
A., Connor A., and Cole A.
Sherbondy, Margo Covalesky, O'Rion Saloom, Kenzie Hill, and Gavin Sherbondy; her great-grandchildren, Mason, Ava, and Reese Elliot; her siblings, Mary Pravlik and husband Gary of Mt. Pleasant, Donald Beranek and wife Leanna of Connellsville, and Edward Szwed Jr. of Scottdale.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her sister, Cynthia Beranek (July 24, 1999).
Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private memorial service will be held at the family's discretion at a later date.
Arrangements for Deborah have been entrusted into the care of the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.