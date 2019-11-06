Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Debra J. Clark

Debra J. Clark Obituary

Debra J. Clark, 64, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township) passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born May 10, 1955, in Charleroi, a daughter of Bertha J. Chubboy Kimmel of Wooddale and the late Clyde Kimmel.

Debra was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1973. She had worked at Frick Hospital for 44 years, first as a cashier and later as a patient access registrar. She was a member of the Wooddale Church of the Brethren.

In addition to her mother, Debra will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving husband of 44 years, Robert M. Clark; her children, Chad Clark and wife Gitanjali Jennifer of Tampa, Fla., and Cristene Karinchak and husband Jason of Donegal; her grandchildren, Emma Jane and Colt Steven Karinchak and Archer Kiron Clark; her brother, Gregory Mark Kimmel of Wooddale; and her sister, Eileen Sue Gildroy and husband John of Normalville.

In addition to her father, Debra was predeceased by her brother, Clyde Scott Kimmel.

At Debra's request, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial celebration of Debra's life, to be held noon Friday in the Bullskin Township Fire Hall, 260 Keefer Road, Connellsville (Wooddale). A luncheon will be served.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the or the in memory of Debra J. Clark.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.

To leave condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

