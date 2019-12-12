Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Debra K. Cronin

Debra K. Cronin Obituary

Debra K. Shoemaker Cronin, 69, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township) passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in ManorCare Health Services, Monroeville.

She was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Wayne and Maralouise Detwiler Wilson.

Debra was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1968. She was also a graduate of the Penn State Fayette Campus School of Nursing, where she received her L.P.N. degree. She worked as an L.P.N. for various nursing homes in the area.

She was a member of the former East Connellsville United Methodist Church.

Debra is survived by her sons, Michael Shoemaker and husband Christopher Fry of Pittsburgh, and Brandon Lampley and wife Kamesha of Charlotte, N.C.; her grandchildren, Zy Teira Bennett Collins and Bella Rose Lampley; and her brothers, Mark A. Wilson and wife Peggy of Connellsville, and Douglas W. Wilson and wife Sherry of Donegal.

In addition to her parents, Debra was predeceased by a brother, Dane B. Wilson.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, with Pastor Mark Sholtis officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Center for Organ Recovery (CORE), 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, in memory of Debra K. Shoemaker Cronin.

To send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

