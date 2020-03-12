|
|
Debra Bruening Rodman went to be with her Lord on Feb. 21, 2020, at Aurora Senior Living in Princess Anne, Md.
Born Sept. 7, 1954, in Connellsville, to Patricia and Donald Bruening, Debbie graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1972 and Durbin's Secretarial School. After several years of working in the Pentagon, she married Robert (Tony)Thomas in 1979 and traveled the U.S. She settled in Salisbury, Md., and married Robert (Bobby) Rodman Jr. in 1999 until a stroke in October 2016 left her needing 24-hour care.
Debbie shared her love for the Lord with her gift of music: playing piano and directing adult and youth choirs at the churches she attended faithfully. She loved being on the water, spending countless weekends on the family boat, making memories with her daughters that will last their lifetimes. Her unconditional love for her husband and daughters was unwavering through her last breath on earth.
Debbie is survived by husband, Bobby; daughters, Melanie (DJ) Griffin, Kimberly (David) Carver, Rebecca Webb and Amy Wilson; grandchildren Macy and William Griffin, Ethan and Rachel Carver, Cayden Webb, and Alexander and David Wilson III; siblings, Marsha (Martin) Vinoverski and Russell and Fred (Kristen) Bruening.
Debbie was predeceased by her mother in 1971 and all grandparents.
A memorial service was held Sunday, March 8, at Marion Baptist Church in Marion Station, Md.