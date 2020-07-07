Delbert Allen Sepkovic, 83, of Connellsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 5, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Delbert was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Cardale. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1957. Upon his return, he met and married his true love, Carol, on July 1, 1958, at the Harbor of Light Chapel in Uniontown. Del worked many jobs throughout his life, including at Pepsi and Frito-Lay, as he would do any and everything to provide for his family.

This amazing man was many things to many people, but one thing is for certain, and that is that he was a man of God. He praised the Lord in everything he did and all that he endured. He shared his love for Jesus with endless people and brought so many to know Him. He started the Rapp in 1977; preached at many churches over the years, including the Solid Rock Church of Connellsville; did prison ministry; and so much more. Words cannot explain how much he will be missed, but knowing that he is home with his Father provides us peace and comfort.

Delbert was preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Elaine Sepkovic; son, Jeff Sepkovic; his siblings, Denise, Bonnie, Karen, and Johnny Sepkovic; and great-grandchild, Caroline Stewart.

Delbert is survived by the love of his life, soulmate, and beloved wife of 62 years, Carol Sepkovic; daughter, Wendy Hall and husband Randy; daughter, Robin Porter and husband Todd; son, Scott Sepkovic and wife Shana; daughter, Lori Dull and fiancé Sheldon; daughter, Amy Price and husband David; son, Mark Sepkovic and wife Traci; and son, Matthew Sepkovic and wife Janelle; sister, Janet Delahanty and husband Tom; sister, Donna Bandes-Chew and husband Bob; sister, Starla Vitori and husband Ted; and brother, Jimmy Sepkovic and wife Diana; grandchildren, Aaron, Brook, Katie, Brittany, Alexis, Kinley, Lauren, Hailey, Anna, Sydney, Brady, Weston, Ethan, Colin, Alison and Kenzie; and great-grandchildren, Zoe, Roland, Cooper, Amelia, Isla and Tripp.

Friends and family will be received from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Final viewing will be held from 9-10 a.m. Friday, followed by a military funeral from 10- 10:15 a.m.

Burial and funeral service will take place at LaFayette Memorial Park, Uniontown, immediately following. Celebration of Life details will be provided at the funeral service.

As Del, aka "Soulman," had a special love for riding his Harley, there will be a special motorcycle celebration ride immediately following the final viewing on Friday from Martuccci's Funeral Home to LaFayette Memorial Park. If anyone would like to participate, please arrive no later than 10 a.m.

