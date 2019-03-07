Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Darnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores J. Darnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delores J. Darnell Obituary

Delores Jean Darnell, 83, of Vanderbilt, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Uniontown.

She was born Sept. 5, 1935, in Dunbar, daughter of Amos Beal and Maude Kelley Beal.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her daughter, Lois Darnell; stepdaughter, Phyllis Wingrove; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Beverly) Beal; and sisters, Joan John and June Beal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Darnell; son, James Darnell; stepson, William Darnell; and brother, Jack Beal.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Connellsville Street Church of Christ, 519 Connellsville St., Uniontown, with Pastor Dave Watson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Delores J. Darnell Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, PA 15431.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now