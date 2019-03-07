Delores Jean Darnell, 83, of Vanderbilt, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Uniontown.

She was born Sept. 5, 1935, in Dunbar, daughter of Amos Beal and Maude Kelley Beal.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her daughter, Lois Darnell; stepdaughter, Phyllis Wingrove; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Beverly) Beal; and sisters, Joan John and June Beal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Darnell; son, James Darnell; stepson, William Darnell; and brother, Jack Beal.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday in Connellsville Street Church of Christ, 519 Connellsville St., Uniontown, with Pastor Dave Watson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Delores J. Darnell Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, PA 15431.