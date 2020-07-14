Denise J. (Younkin) Kent, 46, of South Connellsville, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.

She was born Nov. 11, 1973, in Connellsville, a daughter of Charles "Buddy" and Shirley (Sherman) Younkin.

Denise was employed by McDonald's in Connellsville. When not working, Denise enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shopping.

In addition to her parents, Denise is survived by her husband of 20 years, John E. Kent; three daughters; Justina Erin Kent, Bella Madeline Kent, and Jessica Lynn (Kent) Bowser; grandchildren, Zaiden Lee Basinger, Adryan John Simmons, Aleighana Lynn Simmons, Aubrielle Mae Bowser, and Anden Calvin Bowser; and a brother, Charles Wayne Younkin Jr.

Denise was predeceased by her grandparents, Donna Sherman, and Homer and Betty Younkin.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, viewing for family and close friends only will be held from 1-3 and 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and 10-10:30 a.m. Thursday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.