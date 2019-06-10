Denise Lynn Tylka-Wilfong, 54, of Bruceton Mills (Clifton community), W.Va., died suddenly Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Bruceton Mills.

The daughter of Donna Mae Hixson Tylka Clark of Mt. Pleasant and the late, Ronald C. Long, she was born June 18, 1964 in Mt. Pleasant.

Denise was employed at the Family Dollar Store in Bruceton Mills.

She enjoyed gambling, shopping, fishing and horses.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Walter F. Wilfong, Jr.; two sons Jason Scott Wilfong and his wife, Christy, of Kingwood, W.Va., and David W. Wilfong of Morgantown, W.Va.; grandson Jordan Wilfong; sister Pamela Susan Tylka, of Acme; half-sister Rhonda Taylor of Elkton, Va.; two half-brothers, Mike Long of Bruceton Mills and Tim Bussard of Morgantown; stepfather Perry Clark; stepmother Sharon Long; father-in-law and his wife Walter F. Wilfong, Sr. and Peggy; friend, Dean Allen; several nieces and nephews; and companion dog, Lexi.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister Lisa Jane Long; half-sister Stacy Long; and grandparents Gloria Wilfong, Betty and Dempsey (Ike) Hixson, and Eva Jean Long.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. today and from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday until the funeral service is held at the Carl R. Spear Funeral Home in Brandonville-Bruceton Mills, W.Va. The Rev. Barry M. Adkins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Greenlick Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Condolences can be offered at spearfuneralhome.net.