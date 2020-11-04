Dennis Allen "Bub" Taylor Jr., 35, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

He was born June 1, 1985, in Mt. Pleasant, the first "miracle baby" to Dennis and Dorothy (Shallenberger) Taylor.

Bub was a member of Albright United Methodist Church. He attended Connellsville Area School District. Bub was a Certified Automotive Technician for City Auto Center, Connellsville. In his spare time, Bub enjoyed playing Pokemon and participating in demolition derbies with his team, "DFL" #601.

In addition to his parents, Bub is survived by his son, Alexander Taylor II of Connellsville; his sister, Amanda Dumbauld and husband Arthur of Connellsville; nieces and nephews, Mallory, Emma and Remington Dumbauld, and Breanna, Braiden, Olivia, Myles and Jordan Groff; son Alexander's mother, Lacey Groff; close friends, Dave and Tina Bloom and family, Sam and Danielle Groff, Patrick and Hope Richey; Pokemon buddies, Brock, Don and Donna; work family at City Auto; his beloved pets, Fluffy, Brooke, and Hooke; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bub was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Myrtle Taylor, and Chris and Pauline Shallenberger.

Friends will be received from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Steven Lamb officiating.

Interment will be private.

