1/
Dennis A. "Bub" Taylor Jr.
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis Allen "Bub" Taylor Jr., 35, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

He was born June 1, 1985, in Mt. Pleasant, the first "miracle baby" to Dennis and Dorothy (Shallenberger) Taylor.

Bub was a member of Albright United Methodist Church. He attended Connellsville Area School District. Bub was a Certified Automotive Technician for City Auto Center, Connellsville. In his spare time, Bub enjoyed playing Pokemon and participating in demolition derbies with his team, "DFL" #601.

In addition to his parents, Bub is survived by his son, Alexander Taylor II of Connellsville; his sister, Amanda Dumbauld and husband Arthur of Connellsville; nieces and nephews, Mallory, Emma and Remington Dumbauld, and Breanna, Braiden, Olivia, Myles and Jordan Groff; son Alexander's mother, Lacey Groff; close friends, Dave and Tina Bloom and family, Sam and Danielle Groff, Patrick and Hope Richey; Pokemon buddies, Brock, Don and Donna; work family at City Auto; his beloved pets, Fluffy, Brooke, and Hooke; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Bub was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Myrtle Taylor, and Chris and Pauline Shallenberger.

Friends will be received from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Steven Lamb officiating.

Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Service
06:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vito C Martucci Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved