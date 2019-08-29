Home

Dennis Corteal


1952 - 2019
Dennis Corteal Obituary

Dennis "Randy" Corteal, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at home.

He was born Feb. 15, 1952, in Connellsville, a son of Carole Bowe of Hopwood and the late Bernard Corteal.

Randy was a heavy equipment operator for Atlas Corporation. He was a member of Dunbar Eagles.

Randy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janet (Newell) Corteal; a daughter, Tiffany Zeleznik of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Michael Harrell and Samantha Zeleznik, both of Pittsburgh; two brothers, Douglas Corteal and wife Melva, and Thomas Corteal, all of Connellsville; a sister, Diane Mann of Ohiopyle; his mother-in-law, Norma Randall of Dickerson Run; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services for Randy's family are being held in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Randy's memory can be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

