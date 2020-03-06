Home

Dennis J. Koslosky

Dennis J. Koslosky, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg.

He was born May 2, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of John A. and Lorraine J. Michalczyk Koslosky of Mt. Pleasant.

Dennis was a 1975 graduate of Geibel High School, and he received a degree in engineering and business from Westmoreland County Community College. He was employed as a transmission shift supervisor for First Energy/West Penn Power, where he was employed for 42 years. He served proudly on the NERC Testing Subcommittee and the PJM Testing Committee. He was a member of the Youngwood Sportsmen Club and member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, Youngwood.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Sherrick Koslosky; two sons, Jason Koslosky and his wife Amanda of Clarksburg and Joshua Koslosky and his fiancée Jessica of Tarrs; grandchildren, Alivia, Anthony, Kevin, Cooper, Wyatt and Mason; a special sister-in-law, Karen Pastorius of Dunbar; and his granddogs, Ethan and Macie.

He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Dean Pastorius; his father- and mother-inlaw, William and Ann Sherrick; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Helen Michalczyk; and paternal grandparents, John and Bridget Koslosky.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, with the Rev. William Mc- Guirk officiating.

Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

