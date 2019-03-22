Dennis P. Hughes, 64, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 21, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.

He was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of the late Paul and Edna Clark Hughes.

Dennis was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1972. He was a self-employed heavy equipment painter. He was a member of the Fairview Aid Society and the Connellsville Elks #503. He was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Mill Run. Dennis liked to hunt, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family.

Dennis will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: Pamela Hensel Hughes; his children, Laurie Driscoll and boyfriend Rob Cameron of Greensburg, Leah Stutzman and husband Marty of Meyersdale, and James Hughes and wife Amanda of Connellsville; his grandchildren, Emma Driscoll, Zoey Hughes, Elijah and Lainey Stutzman, Hunter Hughes, and Brody and Luke Cameron; his sister, Lois Pavlik and husband Steve of Virginia; and his brothers, Clifford Hughes, Calvin Hughes, and Rodger Hughes and wife Debby, all of Connellsville.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by an infant child.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Donald Bowser and Pastor Chris Mc- Laughlin officiating.

Interment will be in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery.

