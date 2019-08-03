|
Dennis W. MacBurney, 64, of Dickerson Run, passed away Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, at the Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman, Ohio.
He was born Aug. 6, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of the late Wendell and Geraldine Nicklow MacBurney.
Dennis graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1972 and was a lifelong area resident.
He formerly worked as a glass blower for Lenox Crystal for 25 years and later worked as a pipe layer for D&T Construction for more than 16 years.
Dennis was a member of The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #194 in Scottdale. When his sons were young, he coached Tri-Town football, T-ball, and Little League baseball.
Dennis will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his three children, Marteine Marie Harewicz and husband Brian of Washington, Pa., Chad Wendell MacBurney of Dickerson Run, and Shane Andrew MacBurney of Washington, Pa; and his two grandchildren, Aliyah Grace Harewicz and Damon Reece Harewicz both of Washington, Pa.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his son, Sean William Mac- Burney; and a brother, William Elroy MacBurney.
Dennis was a devoted dad, grandpa, and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
A private family "celebration of life" will be held in lieu of a service.
Online condolences may be expressed through www.beckerobits.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers, Ohio.