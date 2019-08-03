Home

Dennis W. MacBurney, 64, of Dickerson Run, passed away Tuesday morning, July 30, 2019, at the Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman, Ohio.

He was born Aug. 6, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of the late Wendell and Geraldine Nicklow MacBurney.

Dennis graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1972 and was a lifelong area resident.

He formerly worked as a glass blower for Lenox Crystal for 25 years and later worked as a pipe layer for D&T Construction for more than 16 years.

Dennis was a member of The Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #194 in Scottdale. When his sons were young, he coached Tri-Town football, T-ball, and Little League baseball.

Dennis will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his three children, Marteine Marie Harewicz and husband Brian of Washington, Pa., Chad Wendell MacBurney of Dickerson Run, and Shane Andrew MacBurney of Washington, Pa; and his two grandchildren, Aliyah Grace Harewicz and Damon Reece Harewicz both of Washington, Pa.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was predeceased by his son, Sean William Mac- Burney; and a brother, William Elroy MacBurney.

Dennis was a devoted dad, grandpa, and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

A private family "celebration of life" will be held in lieu of a service.

Online condolences may be expressed through www.beckerobits.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers, Ohio.

