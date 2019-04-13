Denver R. Snyder, 94, of Normalville, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 30, 1924, in White, a son of the late Lloyd and Mabel Ruth Clark Snyder.

Denver was formerly employed as a foreman for Penn Line Services and had also worked at Anchor Hocking. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy and the Calvary United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his children, Gary Snyder and his wife Helen of Acme, Irvin Snyder and his wife Linda of Connellsville, Shirley Jean McLaughlin of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sharon Brady of Southport, N.C., Gerald Snyder and his wife Judy of Acme, and Amy Porter and her husband Steve of Florida; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine Kent Snyder; two sons, Denver Snyder Jr. and Darrell Snyder; a daughter, Karen Shipley; and two sisters, Ethel Mae Brown and Olive Marie Wiltrout.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Randy Winemiller officiating.

Interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.