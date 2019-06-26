Diana LaPosta, 70, of Grantsville, Md., died June 11, 2019, peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side.

She was born March 21, 1949, in South Connellsville, to Mary and the late Connell Tressler of South Connellsville.

Diana graduated from Connellsville High School in 1967 and from Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1969.

After 30 years of nursing, she retired from Meyersdale Hospital, where at one time, she was in charge of the Cardiac Rehab Unit.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Eugene LaPosta; two children, Jenifer (Jamie) Hay and Darek (Tammy) LaPosta; and four dearly loved grandchildren, Alex and Andrew Hay, and Trent and Kyle LaPosta. Diana also leaves her mother,

Mary Tressler; two sisters, Mrs. Donna Sage and Mrs. Connie Logan; and one brother, Barry Tressler.

She was a dedicated nurse, and a loving and giving person, loved by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held later.