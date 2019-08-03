|
Dolores Benson, 84, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital, Clairton.
She was born July 17, 1935, a daughter of the late Thomas Galasso And Charlotte (Nearhoof) Galasso.
Dolores loved her church and church family. She was a member of Central Fellowship Church in Connellsville for about 26 years, along with her daughter, Carol Benson. Dolores was a member of the choir and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She also worked at Motorola for a few years during her 64 years of marriage to the late Robert Benson of Connellsville. Dolores loved taking car rides, doing arts and crafts, going shopping, and doing Word search puzzles, and she loved life itself.
Dolores is survived by six children, Debra Murphree, Carol Benson, Terrie Pancost and husband Chad, Robert Benson and wife Debbie, Leisa Cothron and husband Troy, and William Benson; nine grandchildren, Valerie Caufman, Christopher Benson, Christine Murphree, Tiffany Carter, Austin and Bryan Pancost, Ashley Benson, and twins Tina and Billy Benson Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren, Brianna Murphree, Kaitlyn Caufman, Mariah, Cynthia, Jose, and Jeremiah Maese, Kyaira and Nicole Carter, and Jacob Riley, Blake and Hudson Pancost; one brother, James Galasso, one of nine siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. We love you, Mama.
Friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of service, in Central Fellowship Church, with Pastor Mike Martin officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
