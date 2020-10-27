Dolores Elaine Tremba Steich Enos passed away Oct. 22, 2020, 74, in Jacksonville, Fla. She is formerly of Connellsville (Morrell).

When she lived in Connellsville, she attended the Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed. She also attended the Shepherd of the Woods Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dolores loved living her life and her family. She read the Bible daily and loved her Lord. Dolores graduated from Dunbar High School with the Class of 1964 and loved meeting with her classmates.

Following graduation, she went to Washington, D.C., with her sister Norma and worked there for some time. She won eight dancing trophies in various dancing competitions. After returning to Connellsville, she went to business school and worked at Connellsville Sportswear and the Williamhouse paper plant in Scottdale.

Following the death of her father, this inspired her to increase her religious activities.

After an eight-year dating period, she married Ronald Enos of Dawson in 1977. This was the second love of her life. The first was her daughter, Denise Steich Hutchens. Dolores and Ron left the Connellsville area due to Ron's work on CSX for Baltimore, Md., for two years. They were then transferred to Jacksonville, Fla.

Dolores is survived by her loving family: husband, Ronald Enos; daughter, Denise Hutchens; son-in-law, Scott Van Fleet; granddaughter, Sierra Hutchens; grandsons, Bryce and Grant Vanfleet; sister, Norma Tremba Gulosh; and nephew, Frannie Gulosh of Jacksonville, Fla. Dolores also had many loving cousins in the Connellsville area, including John Tremba and wife Joyce, who were her neighbors growing up.

She was predeceased by her mother, Nellie Miller Tremba; her father, Joseph Tremba; and brothers, David Tremba and Donald Tremba.

Dolores had special care from Denise and Gretchen Enos James, daughter of Ron.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown, with Pastor Kerri Clark presiding. A longtime friend, Pastor Bob Keplinger, will be assisting.