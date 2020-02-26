|
Dolores F. Cheek Siko, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Easy Living Country Estates, Hunker.
She was born Feb. 18, 1926, in Little Summit, a daughter of the late Earl D. Hardin and the late Elsie Hazel Smitley Matthews.
Dolores was a 1943 graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. She was employed at Lenox Crystal and Bryce Brothers Glass Co. for many years. He was a life member and past recording secretary of AFGWV Local #597. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #446 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and a current member of the Transfiguration of Lord Polish National Catholic Church, where she was a member of both church choirs.
She is survived by her children, Rosellen Eutsey and her husband John of Mt. Pleasant, Edward Cheek and his wife Diane of Mt. Pleasant, and John Cheek and his wife Patricia of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, William Eutsey and his wife Wendy, Lynette James and her husband Jeffrey, Kevin Cheek and his wife Natalie, Jessica Love and her husband Jeffrey, Allison Cheek, and Megan Cheek; two great-grandchildren, Mazzy Tomallo and Leon Love; half-sister, Virginia Whittaker of Connellsville; and a half-brother, William Hardin of Connellsville.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Cheek; her second husband, Bruno Siko; son, James Cheek; brothers, James and Robert Hardin; and a half-brother, William Hardin.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, 353 Bridgeport St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Joseph Mazurkiewicz as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the Transfiguration Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church in memory of Dolores F. Cheek Siko.
The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary #446 will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
The Society of the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament ( SAMBS) will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Medi Home Hospice for their compassionate care of Dolores during her illness.
