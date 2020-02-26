Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church
353 Bridgeport St.
Mt. Pleasant, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Siko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores F. Siko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores F. Siko Obituary

Dolores F. Cheek Siko, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Easy Living Country Estates, Hunker.

She was born Feb. 18, 1926, in Little Summit, a daughter of the late Earl D. Hardin and the late Elsie Hazel Smitley Matthews.

Dolores was a 1943 graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. She was employed at Lenox Crystal and Bryce Brothers Glass Co. for many years. He was a life member and past recording secretary of AFGWV Local #597. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #446 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the former Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church and a current member of the Transfiguration of Lord Polish National Catholic Church, where she was a member of both church choirs.

She is survived by her children, Rosellen Eutsey and her husband John of Mt. Pleasant, Edward Cheek and his wife Diane of Mt. Pleasant, and John Cheek and his wife Patricia of Mt. Pleasant; six grandchildren, William Eutsey and his wife Wendy, Lynette James and her husband Jeffrey, Kevin Cheek and his wife Natalie, Jessica Love and her husband Jeffrey, Allison Cheek, and Megan Cheek; two great-grandchildren, Mazzy Tomallo and Leon Love; half-sister, Virginia Whittaker of Connellsville; and a half-brother, William Hardin of Connellsville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Frank Cheek; her second husband, Bruno Siko; son, James Cheek; brothers, James and Robert Hardin; and a half-brother, William Hardin.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church, 353 Bridgeport St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Joseph Mazurkiewicz as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the Transfiguration Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Transfiguration of Our Lord Polish National Catholic Church in memory of Dolores F. Cheek Siko.

The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary #446 will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

The Society of the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament ( SAMBS) will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Medi Home Hospice for their compassionate care of Dolores during her illness.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -