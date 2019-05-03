Dolores J. "Zip" DeMarco Callahan Jones, 86, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown.

She was born June 14, 1932, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Sam and Carmella Panzella DeMarco.

Zip was a graduate of Connellsville High School and received her bachelor's degree from California State University, now California University. She was employed as a supervisor for Intermediate Unit #1 for many years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Kurt Callahan of Connellsville, Kregg Callahan and his wife Sherryn of Fairhope, Kip Callahan and his wife Trudie of Connellsville, Kris Callahan and his fiancée Nancy of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Carolyn Callahan of Connellsville and Vernon Brooks of Connellsville; her stepson, John Christopher Jones of Connellsville; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her best friend, Maureen; and her pet cat, Foo.

Zip was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband and father of her children, William P. Callahan; her second husband, John W. "Jack" "Mucka" Jones; a grandson, Jess Callahan; her brothers, Charles and Francis DeMarco; her sisters, Dolly Genovese, Gloria Balcerek and Ann Allen; and a beloved niece, Gaya Means.

Family and friends will be received from 9-10 a.m. Friday, the hour of a funeral Mass, in St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Lubic officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401, or to Community Angels Network, 295 Tillbrook Road, Irwin, PA 15642, in memory of Dolores J. Jones.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.