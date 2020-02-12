|
Dolores J. "Dee" Murray Mowry, 74, a longtime resident of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 29, 1945, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Orval C. and Dortha Miller Murray Sr.
Dee was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1963. She had worked as a secretary in the Connellsville Unemployment Office for many years. She was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Connellsville, the Connellsville Elks #503, and the Mechanicsville, Md., Moose Lodge. Dee enjoyed reading, baking, playing cards, going to the beach, and spending time with her family.
She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Kimberly Payne and husband Mark of Myersville, Md., and Scott Mowry and wife Cynthia of Dalzell, S.C.; her grandchildren, Paige Milyard and husband Wade, Alyssa Cohen, and Kimberly Carmichael and husband Jared; her great-grandchildren, Shadow Cohen, and Bailey and Mason Carmichael; and her sister, Mary Taylor and husband Donald of Poquoson, Va.
In addition to her parents, Dee was predeceased by her husband, Harry C. Mowry, on Jan. 28, 2008; her sister, Helen Hughes; and her brothers, Orval Jr., William, Charles, and Ronald Murray.
Family and friends will be received from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, the hour of a memorial service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, with the Rev. Kerri Clark officiating.
Private interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
