Dolores M. McLaughlin Fricano, 91, of Mt. Nebo Church Road, Scottdale, passed away Friday morning, March 20, 2020, at the RNC Nursing Home, Greensburg, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 3, 1929, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Harry V. and Pauline J. Lemke Mc- Laughlin.
Dolores was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.
Dolores was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1947, and then furthered her education at Franklin Business School, where she was a graduate.
She was a former employee of the former GC Murphy 5 and 10 Store and also Stone and Company of Connellsville.
She loved being a mother and grandmother and loved her great-grandchildren unconditionally.
Dolores is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her two loving and devoted children, Dolores Marie Vance and husband William of Tarrs and Andrew Joseph Fricano of Scottdale; her grandson, Glen W. Vance and wife Laura of Tarrs; and her two great-grandchildren, Siena Marie Vance and Bruce Andrew Joseph Vance.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Fricano (May 7, 1995); her six sisters, Wanda Davis, Georgia Browning, Harriet Cerat, Anna Jean DeWolf, Evelyn Vaters and Dorothy Myers; and her two brothers, Charles T. McLaughlin and Harry V. McLaughlin in infancy.
The family would like to show appreciation to the RNC Nursing Home and staff for the care and professionalism that was shown to Dolores during her stay there.
Due to the strict guidelines we must adhere to at this crucial time, a private funeral Mass will be held at the family's discretion.
Arrangements for Dolores have been entrusted to the care of the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.