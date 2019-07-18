A memorial service for Dolores Quartz Miller, of Marietta, Ga., formerly of Alverton, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the sanctuary at Center Bethel Church of God, Alverton.

Dolores graduated from East Huntingdon High School in 1951. She went on to study at the Westmoreland School of Nursing, graduating in 1954.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Dr. J. Michael Miller Jr. on July 7, 2015.

A luncheon for family and friends will follow the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers or gifts in honor of Dolores, contributions may be sent to Center Bethel Church of God, 428 Ruffsdale-Alverton Road, Alverton, PA 15612.

To live in the hearts of those you love is never to die.