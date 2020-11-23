1/
Domer E. Geary
Domer E. Geary, 88, of Connellsville died Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at his home.

He was born Feb. 19, 1932 in Melcroft, a son of the late Elgie and Goldie Shultz Geary.

Domer was retired from Anchor Hocking Glass. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War.

Domer loved working in his garage and fixing things for people all the time. He loved being around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was an avid hunter and an avid sports fan, especially the Steelers.

He is survived by his son, Mark Geary, Sr. of Connellsville; his grandchildren, Mark Geary, Jr. and his wife Beth, Christopher Geary and his wife Jen and Daniel Geary and his wife Kayla; his great grandchildren, Hailey, Emma, Gavin, Dylan and Tanner; three sisters, Dorothy Buttermore of Connellsville, Shirley Reshenberg of New Carrolton, M.D., Nancy Hough of Morrell; one brother, Blaine Geary of Brunswick, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Yolanda Fissella Geary in 2013; brother Elgie "June" Geary; brothers-in-law, Wayne Buttermore, Kenny Hough and Larry Reshenberg; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Geary and Libby Geary.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the Connellsville American Legion and VFW Honor Guard.

Those planning on visiting will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
