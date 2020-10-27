1/
Dominic J. Renzi
1929 - 2020
Dominic J. Renzi, 91, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, N.J.

He was born Sept. 9,1929, and raised in Connellsville, and lived in New Jersey, California and Florida before moving back to New Jersey, where he resided in Brick for the last eight years.

He was a weapons instructor in the United States Marine Corps as well as a paratrooper in the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing his many, many stories with those around him. He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his loving children, Nicholas and wife Sheri of Toms River, N.J., Anthony of Beachwood, N.J., and girlfriend Tracy Galik, Dino of Brick, N.J., and Tina and husband Thomas Gussett of Manalapan, N.J.; five grandchildren, Heather and husband Brian Amabile, Leah Renzi, Nichole and husband Alan Pomykala, Jesica Renzi, and Tonnilynn Gussett; and a great-grandchild, Jackson Ryan.

Interment was private. Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home in Brick was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to: The Wounded Warriors Project.

To send condolences to his family, please visit: www.laureltonmemorial.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book sponsored by Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home - Brick

4 entries
October 23, 2020
I will miss your pics and updates on the family!
May you rest in peace old friend.
Noel Passarelli
Friend
October 21, 2020
Just a small note to tell you we are deeply sorry for your loss. Uncle Dom was an exceptional person, full of energy and love for life. After our Dad passed away he was always there for us, and we are very grateful for that. He will surely be missed! May our Lord bless and comfort all of you during this time of grief. Lots of love, from all my family. (Monica, Fernando, Tomas and Fernan.)
Monica Renzi
Family
October 21, 2020
RENZI FROM COSTA RICA

Dear cousins
The Renzi from Costa Rica, thinking a lot about you. Uncle Dom was a very important person in our lives for us. He was always
very attentive to us since the death of my parents. My dad was definitely the brother that was most cared for by Tio Dom. It was a shame that he couldn't
be with you accompanying you.
May God have him in glory.
fiorella renzi
Family
October 21, 2020
Tonight was difficult, I just got word that my dad's only brother, Uncle Dom, just died. He had an aneurysm, it got complicated and nothing could be done. I'm very hurt, it's sad to close one more chapter, he was the last of that generation of Renzi. Whoever knew him, knows that he lived his life to the fullest, a life full of stories that could be heard again and again without getting tired. Those stories of his childhood were fascinating, full of humor and mischief, together with my father, two children always together, in a lost village in the USA where only Italian immigrants arrived. With their anecdotes we wanted to run away to meet all the uncles and aunts, the butcher, the pharmacist and all the residents of Connellsville, Pittsburg.
The resemblance between Daddy and Uncle Dom was such that they looked like twins, one enlisted in the Army and the other in the Marines. Today I feel sad that I cannot accompany my cousins and their granddaughters that I loved so much, having to say goodbye from afar because of the pandemic hurts me so much. Now he is with his soul brother who I loved and missed so much, may God keep him in His glory and rest in Peace. From here the Renzi family will always remember him with much love.
Its hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember, see you Uncle Dom
Fiorella Renzi
Family
