Dominic J. Renzi, 91, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick, N.J.

He was born Sept. 9,1929, and raised in Connellsville, and lived in New Jersey, California and Florida before moving back to New Jersey, where he resided in Brick for the last eight years.

He was a weapons instructor in the United States Marine Corps as well as a paratrooper in the United States Army. He enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing his many, many stories with those around him. He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his loving children, Nicholas and wife Sheri of Toms River, N.J., Anthony of Beachwood, N.J., and girlfriend Tracy Galik, Dino of Brick, N.J., and Tina and husband Thomas Gussett of Manalapan, N.J.; five grandchildren, Heather and husband Brian Amabile, Leah Renzi, Nichole and husband Alan Pomykala, Jesica Renzi, and Tonnilynn Gussett; and a great-grandchild, Jackson Ryan.

Interment was private. Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home in Brick was in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to: The Wounded Warriors Project.

