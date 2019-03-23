Donald A. Burke, 90, of South Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 21, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born July 19, 1928, in South Connellsville, a son of the late Lawrence O. and Edna B. Orndorff Burke.

Prior to his retirement, Don worked as a mechanic for the former Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in South Connellsville.

Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army in both WWII and the Korean War and was a member of the Connellsville VFW #21.

He was a life member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club.

Don will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving son, Donald L. Burke and wife Donna of Plant City, Fla.; his grandchildren, Ty Burke of Lakeland, Fla., Jack Burke, serving in the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, Va., and Haley Burke of Plant City, Fla.; and his brother-in-law, James H. Lynn of South Connellsville.

In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his loving wife of 50 years, Marian L. Barcus Burke, who passed away Aug. 19, 2008; his brother, Lawrence "Jack" Burke; and his sisters, Doris Laugherty, Alma L. "Peep" Burke, and Carol L. Lynn.

Family and friends will be received from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Nelson Confer officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

The South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a service at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

