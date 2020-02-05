Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Clements
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Clements Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Clements Sr. Obituary

Donald E. Clements Sr., 87, of Dunbar, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Dunbar, son of Charles Clements and Ruth Martin Clements.

He retired as an electrician from Anchor Hocking Cap Plant.

He was a veteran, serving with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Surviving are children, Gaye (Harold) Hair, Donald (Cheryl) Clements Jr., and Richard Clements; sister, Joyce (Billy) Klink; brother, Charles Clements; sister-in-law, Caroline (Billy) Rhodes; 10 grandchildren, Christy (Leon) Mowry, Brian (Tiffany) Smith, Shannon (Jerry) Brame, Shawn Clements and fiancee, Donna, Jason (Kristy) Clements, Jamie (Joe) Druciak, Emily Clements, Karen (Chuck) Clark, Harold Richard (Jean) Hair, and Benjamin (Jen) Hair; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; aunt, Loretta Martin; Christina Hair; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Edna Joanne Martin Clements; and daughter, Marlene.

Friends will be received for a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church, Dunbar, with the Rev. Tim Rogers officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the church following the celebration of life by the honor guard of Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -