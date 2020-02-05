|
Donald E. Clements Sr., 87, of Dunbar, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Dunbar, son of Charles Clements and Ruth Martin Clements.
He retired as an electrician from Anchor Hocking Cap Plant.
He was a veteran, serving with the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving are children, Gaye (Harold) Hair, Donald (Cheryl) Clements Jr., and Richard Clements; sister, Joyce (Billy) Klink; brother, Charles Clements; sister-in-law, Caroline (Billy) Rhodes; 10 grandchildren, Christy (Leon) Mowry, Brian (Tiffany) Smith, Shannon (Jerry) Brame, Shawn Clements and fiancee, Donna, Jason (Kristy) Clements, Jamie (Joe) Druciak, Emily Clements, Karen (Chuck) Clark, Harold Richard (Jean) Hair, and Benjamin (Jen) Hair; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; aunt, Loretta Martin; Christina Hair; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Edna Joanne Martin Clements; and daughter, Marlene.
Friends will be received for a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Friday at Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church, Dunbar, with the Rev. Tim Rogers officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the church following the celebration of life by the honor guard of Amvets Post 103, Hopwood.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.