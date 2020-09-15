Donald E. "Prink" Murphy Sr., 74, of Dunbar, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh VA Medical Center in Oakland.

He was born Oct. 7, 1945 in Dunbar, son of Lindsey Murphy and Bessie Hall Murphy.

He worked as a fabricator for Baker Machine and Welding.

Prink was a veteran who served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam.

Surviving are his children, Melissa Murphy-Williams (Jesse), Virginia Murphy (Kenneth Oaks), Dawn Siple (Jason), and Donald Murphy Jr.; grandchildren, Christopher, Devin, Jayden, Tristyn, and Kamryn; sisters, Mary, Caroline, Nancy, and Lilly; brothers, Randy and Sheldon; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Marcella Hall Murphy; sisters, Bessie, Anna, Betty, Sarah, and Priscilla; and brother, Kenneth.

Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, the hour of service, in Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Military rites will be accorded by AMVETS Post 103.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to a favorite charity.