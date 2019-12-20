|
|
Donald E. Shaw, 81, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Dec.18, 2019.
Born on July 15, 1938, in Connellsville, he was a son of the late Eugene E. and Ferne (Swink) Shaw. He retired in 2000 from the Noble County Highway Department as an engineer, after retiring in 1993 from the Indiana Department of Transportation with 33 years of service.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Ashcroft; grandchildren, Chloe and Jason Ashcroft; sister, Betty Craig; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Anne Shaw; son, Douglas Shaw; and sister, Judy Lynn Soper.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at D. O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Memorial donations may be given to the or the Parkinson's Foundation.
For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.