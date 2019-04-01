Donald F. Graft, 66, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Friday March 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Don was born June 4,1952 in Mount Pleasant, son of the late William Earl Graft and Monica Campbell Graft. He was a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School with the class of 1971. Don worked at the former Modulus Corp. as a packing line supervisor. After the closing of Modulus, he worked at Herrington's Greenhouse for 14 years and in the off season he owned and operated Graft Cold Storage in Martinsburg, W.Va. Up until his illness, Don was active in all of the affairs of the Loyal Order of Moose No.16 of Connellsville. He joined the Moose on April 5, 2004 and the Moose Legion in 2005. He was awarded the Fellowship Degree on Aug. 21, 2010 and was past governor on May 1, 2013. He achieved Club 25 status on Feb. 1, 2013 and was named Moose of the Year for 2013 and 2017. He was the bar steward for many years, as well as volunteering to take school supplies to Moose Heart. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Cammy Crosby in August 2018 and his father-in-law Lawrence Alling. Don is survived by his loving wife and best friend Ruth; his sons, Matthew (Samantha) Graft and Parrish Graft and his (fiancé Carolyn); his daughters, Kimberly (Bobby) Cramer and Rachelle (Paul) Williams; his grandchildren, Lindsey (Alan) Love, Nicole (fiancé Matt) Cramer, Ryan Graft, Sarah Graft and Gino Graft; his precious great-granddaughter Sophie Love; his mother-in-law Gloria Williams; his brother and sisters, Becky (Stan) Raymond, Jean (Paul) Whipkey, MaryAnn (Barry) Minsterman, Denny Graft (Bobbie Eutsey), Dody (Bill) Herrington, Amy (Mark) McKlveen; his brother in-law, Ed Crosby; and his sister-in-law, Colleen Radebaugh (Rick); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his pet dog, Cosmo. Friends will be received from 2 to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral home, Inc. 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Rev. David Greer officiating. The Moose Lodge No. 16 will conduct a memorial ritual at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com