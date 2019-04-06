Donald Gene Knight, 91, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Duluth, Minn.

He was born Sept. 22, 1927, in Fayette County, to William and Mary Knight.

Donald spent most of his life in Pennsylvania, but the last two years were spent in Minnesota with family. He was a World War II veteran and was retired from U.S. Steel. Donald loved to work on cars, watch sports and swim.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lenore; parents, William and Mary; brother, Lawrence; and an infant sister.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Jean (Ray) Perreault of Mt. Iron, Minn.; grandchildren, Kim Bryant of Alabama, and Misty (Matt) Jensen of Virginia, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Layton and Micah Jensen of Virginia, Minn., and Jaden Bryant; niece, Eileen (Glen) Call of New York; nephew, Eric (Marsha) Knight of North Carolina; niece, Edith Ann (Alex) Lauer of Pennsylvania; niece, Michelle (John) Sylvester of Pennsylvania; and several other nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held at a later date.