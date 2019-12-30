|
Donald Joseph "Ducky" "Officer Don" "Bubba" Marietta, 50, of Ohiopyle, passed away peacefully in Ruby Memorial Hospital on Dec. 28, 2019, after suffering a severe brain bleed.
He was born Sept. 2, 1969, the son of the late Phil Marietta and Sue Marietta of Ohiopyle.
Don was employed as a meat cutter at Price Cutters in Cheat Lake, W.V., and was formerly employed at Adrians in Hopwood, Pa. He was also a security guard for UASD. Don attended Bethel Baptist Church in Uniontown. Bubba and Flo were avid bike riders and enjoyed riding with his biker family. He was a lifetime member of the Uniontown ABATE and FTD Riding Group, and former member of the Uniontown Eagles Riders.
Don was survived by his longtime girlfriend, Debbie Nicklow, and her daughters, Kristin Nasal (Joe) and their sons Ben and Owen, and Angela Kutek (Dave) and their son, David Kutek. Also surviving are his mother, Sue Marietta; sister, Vicki Marietta; his son, Cody Marietta and fiance Charly Lowry, and his grandson, Chayton Marietta. Also surviving are his best friends Kevin Wilson, Bobby Albright, Jim and Vicki Wheatley and too many more to name. You know who you are.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Farmington, Pa., and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, the hour of the service with Pastor Bryan L. Kelley. Interment will follow in Sands Cemetery in Ohiopyle, Pa.