Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Marietta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Marietta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. Marietta Obituary

Donald Joseph "Ducky" "Officer Don" "Bubba" Marietta, 50, of Ohiopyle, passed away peacefully in Ruby Memorial Hospital on Dec. 28, 2019, after suffering a severe brain bleed.

He was born Sept. 2, 1969, the son of the late Phil Marietta and Sue Marietta of Ohiopyle.

Don was employed as a meat cutter at Price Cutters in Cheat Lake, W.Va., and was formerly employed at Adrian's in Hopwood. He was also a security guard for UASD. Don attended Bethel Baptist Church in Uniontown. Bubba and Flo were avid bike riders and enjoyed riding with his biker family. He was a lifetime member of the Uniontown ABATE and FTD Riding Group and a former member of the Uniontown Eagle Riders.

Don was survived by his longtime girlfriend, Debbie Nicklow; and her daughters, Kristin Nasal (Joe) and their sons Ben and Owen, and Angela Kutek (Dave) and their son, David Kutek. Also surviving are his mother, Sue Marietta; his sister, Vicki Marietta; his son, Cody Marietta and fiancee Charly Lowry; and his grandson, Chayton Marietta. Also surviving are his best friends, Kevin Wilson, Bobby Albright, Jim and Vicki Wheatley, and too many more to name. You know who you are.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home, Farmington, and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, the hour of service, with Pastor Bryan L. Kelley.

Interment will follow in Sands Cemetery in Ohiopyle.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -