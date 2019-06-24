Donald James Tinkey, Sr., known simply as "Tink" to his family and friends, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on June 21 after a long battle with cancer. Tink was born in Champion, Pa. on Nov. 2, 1936, the first child of James and Beulah Pritts Tinkey. Following his 1955 graduation from Connellsville High School, Tink moved to Youngstown where he worked for 15 years at United Engineering. In 1971, he went to work at GM Lordstown, retiring in 1999. He worked many extra jobs, including one he especially enjoyed with his buddies, Ernie and Pete, at Austintown Fence. He was an Army veteran, a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church, a 50-plus year member of the former Mahoning United Methodist Church and the Saxon Club. Tink was also a co-founder of the Austintown Girls Softball League and a coach of one of the original teams. From childhood, Tink was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt deer and small game, knew all of the best trout holes and told the best stories at camp. He was a lifelong Steelers and Pirates fan, but his favorite teams were the ones his children and grandchildren played for. He taught them all to play hard and to always do their best, as well as the importance of good sportsmanship and fair play. Of all the things he loved in the world, it was his family he loved the most. Tink married the former Peggy Higgins on Sept. 12, 1959, and they became the proud parents of Donna Jean (Scot) Holmes, Donald James (Dayna) Tinkey Jr. and Robert Franklin (Tina) Tinkey. Tink's grandchildren, JD, Andy, Christine, Rachel, Chad, Zach and Aiden, were his pride and joy, and they will miss their Papa greatly. In addition to his parents, Tink was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth, and his brother, Gary. He is survived by his sister Linda (Russ) Tikey, and brothers Wayne (Roxie) Tinkey and Glenn (Patricia) Tinkey. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austinown Chapel, where prayers will be held at 10:15 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio, 44406. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Western Reserve United Methodist Church, Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Boardman, Ohio, 44512 or Chapter 50 Alliance, 9540 Mccallum Ave. NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601.