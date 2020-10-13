1/
Donald L. Fulton Sr., 73, of White, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born June 8, 1947, in Connellsville, a son of the late Leroy and Lenora Prinkey Fulton. Don worked as a lumberjack for Ritenour Lumber Company and several other lumber companies throughout the area. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Don was a member of the Faith Bible Church in Connellsville. Don is survived by his children, Donald L. Fulton Jr. and fiancée Shauna Carlson of Perryopolis, John Michael Fulton and wife Geni of Jeddo, Mich., Jason Wayne Fulton and wife Micky of Rock Cave of West Virginia, Amy Frances Kuhns and husband Corey of Mt. Pleasant, and Sarah Agnes Kasiewicz and husband Bruce of White; his grandchildren, Cameron, Morgan, Miguel, Lucas, Skylar, Tristan, Angel, Corey Jr., Jalyn, Breanna, and Robert; his great-grandchildren, Marley, Madison, and Amelia; his brothers, Raymond Fulton and wife Carina of Melcroft and James Fulton of East Millsboro; his sisters, Jannet Gross and husband George of California, Myrtle Hull of Acme, Betty Nicholson of Connellsville, and Frances McLean and husband Dave of Scottdale; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Don was predeceased by his wife Frances Kay Etling Fulton on June 2, 2018; his son, Brian E. Fulton; his daughter, Tammy Fulton; and his grandsons, Andrew and Anthony.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the MARK C. BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724- 455-2310) where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Barry Witt officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Eutsey Cemetery, White. To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfh melcroft.com



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
