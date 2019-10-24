|
|
Donald L. Krepps, 63, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully at home by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 13, 1955, a son of the late Theodore and Thelma (Krepps) Keffer.
Don was a man of many trades, such as carpentry, construction, and masonry. He also was a lifetime member of Juniata Sportsman Club.
Don is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy Krepps; his son, Brian Krepps and wife Ashley, all of Dunbar; his sisters,
Rose Wilburn and family of South Carolina and Joyce Close and family of Dawson; and a brother, Theodore Keffer Jr. and family of Connellsville. Don also is survived by his wife's family.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.