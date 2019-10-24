Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Donald L. Krepps

Donald L. Krepps Obituary

Donald L. Krepps, 63, of Dunbar, passed away peacefully at home by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Dec. 13, 1955, a son of the late Theodore and Thelma (Krepps) Keffer.

Don was a man of many trades, such as carpentry, construction, and masonry. He also was a lifetime member of Juniata Sportsman Club.

Don is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kathy Krepps; his son, Brian Krepps and wife Ashley, all of Dunbar; his sisters,

Rose Wilburn and family of South Carolina and Joyce Close and family of Dawson; and a brother, Theodore Keffer Jr. and family of Connellsville. Don also is survived by his wife's family.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.

Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

