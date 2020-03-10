|
Donald Milton Hyatt, 82, of First Street, Mt. Pleasant, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 8, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 19, 1937, in Dunbar, the son of the late Harold D. and Mildred Turney Hyatt.
Don was a member of Grace Fellowship Church, Everson.
He was a graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1955. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from June 20, 1955, through Dec. 16, 1963, with the 376th AME Maintenance as a radar mechanic, attaining the rank of Airman 1st Class. He was the recipient of the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Force Longevity Service Award with one bronze oak leaf cluster, and the Good Conduct Medal with two bronze loops.
Soon after, he became employed by the Pennsylvania Fish Commission as a waterways conservation officer, with 27 years of service. He was a member of the Marion Lodge #562, Free and Accepted Masons, Pleasant Valley Masonic Center. He was also a member of Keystone Sportsman's Club, Hannastown. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved tending to his apple, peach and pear trees, and his grapevines at his home.
Don is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Eleanor Herrington Hyatt, whom he married June 27, 1959; his loving children, Laurie Kautz and husband Kevin of West Mifflin and Dawn M. Overgard of Chesterfield, Va.; his son-in-law, Roger Geary Sr. and his wife Wendy of Grand Junction, Colo.; his grandchildren, Roger Geary Jr. and wife Mandi, Donald "Eddie" Overgard, Jacob Overgard and Madison Overgard; his great-granddaughter, Kaylee Geary; his loving shih-tzu, Bailey, who never left his side; and his siblings, Ronald Hyatt and wife Betty of Somerset and Barbara Elkins (David) of Virginia.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Lynn Geary (July 11, 2006) and a grandson, Matthew Geary (2008).
Family and friends are cordially invited from noon to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 W. Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the funeral home, with Tim Shoemaker facilitating.
The Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post #446 Honor Guard will conduct military honors for Don prior to his funeral service Thursday at the funeral home.
The doors will be locked between visiting hours.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Martin Earle, Four North at Jefferson Oncology and staff for all the care and professionalism shown to Don and his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in memory of Don to Amedisys Hospice.
