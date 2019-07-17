Donald Okey Payne Sr., 84, of Scottdale, formerly of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Oct. 18, 1934 in Kawawha County, W.Va., a son of the late Tivis and Emma Zella Walls Payne. In his early years, Don worked for Kropp Forge Steel for 23 years where he ran the largest drop hammer that they had. Later, he went on to work as a coal miner for the Beckley Coal Mining Company. He was a member of both the United Mine Workers of America and the Boilermakers Union. Don will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family, including his children Steve M. Payne and wife Judy of Lyons Ill., Jeffery A. Payne and wife Barbara of Warrenville, Ill., Donald O. Payne, Jr. of McHenry, Ill., and Sherry L. Lowe and husband Joel of Mt. Pleasant; his grandchildren Donald J. Payne and wife Amy, Melanie P. Walker and husband Paul, Michelle Lynn Ladewig and husband Brian, Laura A. Payne and significant other Henry, Cynthia A. Payne, Jonathan D. Payne, Derek M. Payne, Brian D. Payne, and Olivia K. Lowe; his great-grandchildren Anthony, Emily, Allison, Jayden, Jackson and Addison; his sisters Pauline Phenicie of Delaware, Brenda Lane of West Virginia, Linda Walker of Ohio, and Joan Weeks of South Carolina; his in-laws Jim Blevins and wife Helen, Jerry Blevins and wife Connie, Danny Blevins and wife Brenda, and Barbara Kay Dunbar; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years Patsy Ann Blevins Payne on May 21, 2019, and his sisters Joretta Dearing, Patricia Soulsby, Connie Floyd, and his twin sister Dorothy Payne. The family would like to extend their deep appreciation and sincere thanks to the employees of Woodcrest Senior Living Community in Scottdale, The Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Greensburg and Excela Westmoreland Hospital. Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430) where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday with Rev. David Stickley officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.