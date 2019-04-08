Donald R. "Pete" Lynch, 76 of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 25, 1942 in Perryopolis, son of Van Mahlon Lynch and Olive Stuck Lynch.

He was a member of the Perryopolis United Methodist Church and was retired from Verizon communications. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Don was a 60-year member of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Fayette County Fireman's Association, Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Association and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Fire Chief's and Assistant Chief's Association.

Rest Easy, Uncle Pete, we will take it from here.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Galla Lynch; three sons, William Lynch and wife Rhonda of Monessen, Jason Lynch and wife Elaina of Mt. Pleasant and Brad T. Lynch Sr. and wife Jessica of Lawrence; two sisters, Newana Seruga and husband Stanley of Rochester, N.Y., and Linda K. Eley and husband E. James of Fayette City; two brothers, Barry Lynch and wife Nancy and Charles Lynch and wife Sylvia, all-of-Perryopolis; five grandchildren, Nathan Lynch, Brad T Lynch, Jr., Arabella Elizabeth Lynch, Savannah Josephine Lynch and Scarlett Marie Lynch; two brothers-in law, Tom and wife Janet Galla and Paul and wife Debbie Galla; and two sisters-in-law, Karen and husband Rick Adams and Cindy Fenyar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Donald Lynch; two brothers, Harold Dwight Lynch and Harry Leonard Lynch; father and mother-in law, Andrew and Marie Galla and brother-in-law ,Michael M. Fenyar.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the Eley-McCrory Funeral Home, Inc., 334 Main St. Fayette City (www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com). Perry Township VFD will conduct services at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening in the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the funeral home with Rev. Fr. James Petrovsky officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Nicholas Byzantine Cemetery, Perryopolis, with full military honors accorded by the Perryopolis Gold Star VFW Post 7023 honor guard.