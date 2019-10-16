|
Donald R. Markum, 81, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township) died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, R.I.
He was born Dec. 22, 1937, in North Braddock, a son of the late Joseph and Clara Walther Markum.
Don was retired from Westinghouse Air Brake, where he was employed for 40 years. He was a member of various Masonic organizations, including Connellsville Royal Arch Chapter, St. Omer's Knights Templar, and the Syria Shrine. He was also a member of the former East Connellsville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by one son, Donald Charles Markum and his wife Allison of Foxborough, Mass.; and one brother, Mark Markum of California.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Betty Louise Raygor Markum; and two sisters, Bernice Markum and Geraldine Glew.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. A private committal service will be held for the family in the Mt. Olive Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Johnson officiating.
