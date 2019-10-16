Home

Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Donald R. Markum


1937 - 2019
Donald R. Markum Obituary

Donald R. Markum, 81, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township) died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in the Rhode Island Hospital, Providence, R.I.

He was born Dec. 22, 1937, in North Braddock, a son of the late Joseph and Clara Walther Markum.

Don was retired from Westinghouse Air Brake, where he was employed for 40 years. He was a member of various Masonic organizations, including Connellsville Royal Arch Chapter, St. Omer's Knights Templar, and the Syria Shrine. He was also a member of the former East Connellsville United Methodist Church.

He is survived by one son, Donald Charles Markum and his wife Allison of Foxborough, Mass.; and one brother, Mark Markum of California.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Betty Louise Raygor Markum; and two sisters, Bernice Markum and Geraldine Glew.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. A private committal service will be held for the family in the Mt. Olive Cemetery, with the Rev. Doug Johnson officiating.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

