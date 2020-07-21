Donald R. Porter, 67, of South Connellsville, went home to be with the Lord, Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was surrounded by the love of his cats, family, close friends, and wonderful neighbors.

He was born March 3, 1953, in Connellsville, a son of the late William Lewis and Helen Grace Garlick Porter.

Don was a 1972 graduate of Connellsville Area High School.

He was employed as a carpenter for Garlick Construction and South Connellsville Lumber Co.

Don enjoyed hunting and fishing and his friends and family. He spent a lot of time up in Casparis.

He was very loving, kind, and always willing to help anyone. His love for his brother and sisters expanded to his love for his nieces and nephews, who were all very special to him.

He is survived by his sisters, Doris Elliott and her husband Gary of Pine, Ariz., Dolores Anderson of Dunbar, Janet Lowery of Dunbar, and Myrna Richter-Miller and her husband James of Artemas, Pa.; his brother, William Lewis "Bill" Porter Jr. of Cody, Wyo.; nieces and nephews and their families; stepdaughter, Sara Guess of Scottdale; and special friends, Rob Ebbert of Connellsville and Pat Foley of South Connellsville.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Faidley; two brothers-in-law, Ed Anderson and Charles "Sonny" Lowery; two nieces, Donna Ingelido and Melissa Faidley; nephew, Chuck Lowery; and great-nephews, Caleb Reagan and Matt Conn.

He will be greatly missed by his cats, family, friends, and his neighbors, who are his friends!

As per the wishes of Don, there will be no public viewing or services. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

