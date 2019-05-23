Home

Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Donald S. Kuhn Obituary

Donald S. Kuhn, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home.

Donald was born Oct. 26, 1937, in South Huntingdon Township, son of Samuel and Anna Samudosky Kuhn.

He was a retired equipment operator for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and a member of the Western Pennsylvania Deaf Senior Citizens and the Central Pennsylvania Deaf Senior Citizens.

Surviving are his children, Danielle Baloga (Richard) of Smithton and Denise Kuhn and Robert Novak of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Lucas Baloga, Kalie Novak and Gillian Baloga; a brother, John Kuhn (Barbara) of Alverton; a sister, Shirley Ann Fisher of Findlay, Ohio; brother-in-law, Roland Hribal (Sandy); and sisters-in-law, Bibiana Hribal of Mt. Pleasant, Nancy Hribal of Latrobe and Linda Kuhn.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, La- Verne Hribal Kuhn; and a brother, Thomas Kuhn.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m.Friday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Henry Landis officiating.

Interment will follow in the Barren Run Cemetery.

Please visit Donald's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.

Richard Rega, funeral director.

