Donald William Klink Jr., 54, of Connellsville, died Monday, June 1, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born March 19, 1966, in Connellsville, son of Donald William Klink Sr. and Betty Lou Bitner Klink.

Surviving are his mother; son, Donald W. Klink III; sister, Wendy Kay Raymond; brothers, Jimmy Dale (Amber) Klink and Matthew Ray (Joyce) Klink; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father; and brothers, Mark and Tom Klink.

Friends will be received from 1-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, the hour of service, in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Donald W. Klink Jr. Burial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, PA 15431.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
