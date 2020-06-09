Donna J. DeBellis
1952 - 2020
Donna J. DeBellis, 67, of Pittsburgh, originally of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late John and Sophia (Mazurik) Mayros.

Donna graduated from Connellsville Area High School in the Class of 1970 and continued her education at the Drake Business School of New York. While in New York, Donna met her beloved husband, Sam.

She was employed through Parade Magazine in New York, and then she worked as an administrative sales assistant for BNY Mellon Bank of Pittsburgh for more than 27 years.

Donna was a former member of St. John's the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, and was a current member of the St. Bernadette Church, Monroeville.

Donna enjoyed watching the Penguins games, and she loved working on computers.

Donna is survived by loving husband and her everything of 45 years, Sam DeBellis; her siblings, Jim Mayros and wife Chuckie of Goldsboro, N.C., Larry Mayros and wife Kathy of Vanderbilt, and Kathy (Mayros) Holup of Connellsville; nieces, Christine Mitchell and husband Mike and family of Clayton, N.C., Linda Morris and family of Clayton, N.C., and Lorri DeMarco and husband Jim and family of Vanderbilt; nephews, Shawn Holup and wife Jade of Pittsburgh and Kevin Mayros and family of Tucson, Ariz.; and two godchildren, Shawn Holup of Pittsburgh and Charlie Mitchell of Cayton, NC.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother in-law, Louis and Antoinette DeBellis; sister-in-law, Loretta Caserta; nephew, Larry Mayros Jr.; and brother-inlaw, Stephen R. Holup Jr.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. Prayers of Transfer will be held privately with the immediately family on Friday, and a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Fr. Daniel Carr as Celebrant.

We ask that those who will be attending Donna's Mass please go directly to the church.

Committal will follow at St. John's R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
