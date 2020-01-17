|
Donna J. (Shroyer) Smith Harman, 73, of North Huntingdon, was called home to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
She was born Sept. 27, 1946, the daughter of the late William and Jenni Shroyer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Gloria Smith; a son, Ronald Smith Jr.; her husbands, Ronald Smith Sr. and Allen J. Harman; and her siblings, Jessie Johnson, Junior, Carl "Doc", Gerald, Robert and Marlene Shroyer.
She is survived by her daughter, Penny (Derron) Smith Moose of St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney Minerd) Smith of Mt. Pleasant and Madeline Smith of St. Augustine, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Koen and Kyah Smith; her siblings, Ruth Christman of Dawson, and Esther Powell, Gilbert, Floyd, Paul "Dicky" Shroyer and Mardell Powell, all of Connellsville; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was a homemaker and a wonderful cook.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Calvary Assembly of God, 1316 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.
Burial will remain private.
Professional services have been entrusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Blawnox, www.thomasmsmithfh.com.