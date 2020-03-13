|
Donna J. Kistner, 58, of Connellsville, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She was born Sept. 11, 1961, in Mill Run, a daughter Beatrice M. Shroyer of Connellsville and the late Ronald Shroyer.
Donna was a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed crocheting.
Donna is survived by her husband of 40 years, John R. Kistner; two daughters, Stacey Pincavitch and husband Michael of Greensboro, and April Walsh and husband Oliver of Scottdale; three grandchildren, Brinley and Rhiannon Pincavitch and Rory Walsh; two brothers; six sisters; and special cousins, Louann and Randy Horner.
In addition to her father, Donna was predeceased by a brother, Randall Shroyer; and a son-in-law, Matthew Mc- Laughlin.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Norman Walk officiating.
Interment will follow in Indian Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
