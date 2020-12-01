Donna J. Shmigalsky, 82, of Connellsville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

She was born Sept. 15,1938, in Normalville, a daughter of the late Irvin and Emma Jane (Nicolo) Nicholson. Donna was a graduate of Connellsville Senior High School in the Class of 1957. She was employed through Anchor Hocking Glass as a selector for 38 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, and was the past president of St. John's Christian Mothers. Donna is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael J. Shmigalsky; children, Michael Shmigalsky Jr. of New Brighton, Mark Shmigalsky of Turtle Creek and Marty Shmigalsky of Connellsville; sister, Sandra Brooks of Connellsville; brother, Wayne Nicholson and wife Pat of Normalville and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Shmigalsky (1992) and brothers, Irvin Nicholson Jr, Donald Nicholson and Wendell "Bub" Nicholson. Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425 on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m.

Additional visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m., when Prayers of Transfer will be held. The Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as Celebrant. Committal will follow at St. John R.C. Cemetery, Connellsville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Donna's name to St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville, 116 S. Second St., Connellsville, PA 15425, or the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

In following with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, the family requests masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are to be followed during visitation and funeral services.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.