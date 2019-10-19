|
Donna L. Maher, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at home.
She was born Oct. 29, 1947, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Stephen and Jean (Nolf) Toth.
Donna retired from Excela Frick Hospital after 26 years in the Dietary Department. She was a member of American Legion Post 301, and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 16. Donna enjoyed spending the holidays with family and taking cruise vacations. She also looked forward to boating with friends at Jessop Boat Club, Carmichaels. Donna was a lovable person and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Donna is survived by her husband of 36 years, Vincent "Vinnie" Maher; a daughter, Tracy Vokes and husband Greg of Mt. Pleasant; a stepson, Michael Maher of Burgettstown; two grandchildren, Lauren Kelley and husband Matt of Charleroi, and Paul Snyder and wife Chrissy of Mt. Pleasant; two great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Kelley and Colton Kelley; a special nephew, Sean O'Shea and wife Susanne of Greensburg; three special sisters-in-law, Jackie Harrer of Connellsville, Judy Franko and husband Jack of Mt. Pleasant, and Rosane Maher of Connellsville; and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by two sisters, Nancy J. O'Shea and husband Tom, and Judy Altomonte and husband Carmen; and two brothers-in-law, Chuck and Jeffrey Maher.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 10-10:30 a.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Art Mace officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
