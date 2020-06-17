Donna M. Miner, 81, of Mill Run, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 15, 2020.

She was born in Mill Run, a daughter of the late Ralph and Leola Skinner Miner.

Donna was a graduate of Connellsville High School and Career Academy dental school. She was formerly employed by Edgar Kaufmann Jr., and later, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy at Fallingwater during the years her family lived on the estate. After completing her dental training, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Thomas Gretz and then Dr. Edward Thornblade in Scottdale.

After her retirement, she volunteered in many different areas at Fallingwater, where she was a valued oral history resource. Donna enjoyed nature hikes, bird watching, gardening, horseback riding, reading, listening to music, cooking, going off-road in her Jeep, and traveling. She was a lifelong member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Mill Run, where she was a member of the American Baptist Women's Ministries and a former Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher, as well as a Cradle Roll Superintendent. Donna was a family historian and archivist, preserving scrapbooks, photographs and other memorabilia related to the Miners, Skinners, Friends, Tissues, and Fallingwater.

She will be fondly remembered for her caring acts of kindness, as she prepared and delivered meals to shut-ins and transported friends to appointments. Donna lived her faith in her daily life. Although she had no children of her own, she was involved in the lives of her nieces, nephews, and many children in the neighborhood. She took them on nature walks, teaching them about flowers, birds and local history. She introduced many of them to stage plays and musicals. Donna enjoyed going to the movies and amusement parks with "the kids" as much as they did.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marlene Miner Hiltabidel; her brother, R.D. Miner; her nieces, Marlene Miner and Bobbie Miner; and her nephews, Cliff Hiltabidel and David Miner.

Donna will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her brother, Kerwin and wife Denise Miner; nieces, Debbie Miner (John) Hoppe, Patty Miner (Kevin) Holmes, and Tina Hiltabidel (Mark Ohler); and a nephew, Nicholas (Kumi) Miner, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

It was Donna's request that there be no viewing or funeral service. A celebration of her life service will be planned for a future date. All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

The family wishes to thank Dan and Katie Vivian and the staff at Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home, Uniontown, for the compassionate care they provided during her time with them. Thanks also to the staff of OSPTA Hospice for the comfort care they provided.

Memorial contributions in Donna's name may be made to Storehouse Mission Support, 53 Hillsboro Drive, Orchard Park, NY 14127 and designated for The Hope Center Honduras, or to Christian Family and Children's Center, 2166 Indian Head Road, Champion, PA 15622, or to a ministry of your choice.